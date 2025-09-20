Bucs have 2-0 record thanks to unlikely sources
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line has been tested, to say the least, at the start of the season.
Injuries to Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch have forced the Bucs to rely on backups, but the team's strong coaching has led to a 2-0 start. Offensive Line coaches Kevin Carberry and Brian Picucci earned praise from offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.
"They've done an unbelievable job," Grizzard said of the assistant coaches.
"We've gone against two really good fronts the first two weeks, and whether it's from the scheme or the adjustments that we need to make with the line, or the scheme in-game to put our guys in the best position possible to make plays and get a hat on a hat and be the most physical unit – which I think we've done – is great to see. Those guys are not stuck in their ways on how we've done things and [are] open-minded on different options for us just to give our guys the best chance to go out there and win. Hats off to those guys."
READ MORE: Buccaneers suffer another devastating loss with offensive starter out for season
Offensive line helping Bucs win games
When a whole team is coached very soundly, it helps tremendously when it comes to injuries. Coaches like Carberry and Picucci don't often get time in the spotlight, but their impact shows up when the team performs well.
"Yeah, it's actually going on right now – what they do after practice or during the last periods of practice where we can get those guys developmental reps on the scheme for not only this week, but just the core fundamentals and techniques that we try to use day in and day out," Grizzard said.
"That really started back in the spring. We always look at it like the mentality of those guys never know when they're going to have to play, so if they get the work in and the extra meeting time and get the practice reps on the field and get the extra 'indy' (individual period) time, they're just in a better position if and when they need to get out there."
The Bucs will likely have to face more depth concerns over the course of the season, but if the assistant coaches are putting their players in the best position possible, the team should be alright.
The culture the Bucs have built is exactly why the team is searching for its sixth consecutive playoff appearance and it's why they have a good chance of achieving it.
The Bucs are back in action against the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Key Buccaneers starter out for remainder of 2025 season
• This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence
• The good, the bad and the ugly from Buccaneers' win over Texans
• Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back