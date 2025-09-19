NFL analyst tells awesome story about Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be 2-0, but they will have a tough stretch over the next few weeks in large part due to injuries that continue to accumulate.
One of the most affected units on the Buccaneers' roster has been the offensive line. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs is recovering from knee surgery, right tackle Luke Goedeke has now been sent to injured reserve (IR) with a foot injury and starting right guard Cody Mauch suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Texans.
Needless to say, quarterback Baker Mayfield will have his work cut out for him. Speaking of Mayfield, a story popped up of him during Pro Bowl week that shows the type of character that he has. In a sit-down on the 3 And Out Podcast, Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt told a story of Mayfield that is sure to bring a smile to Bucs fans.
Kyle Brandt tells awesome Baker Mayfield Story
Mayfield is one of the most likable quarterbacks in the league, with much of that being because of his infectious personality and character.
READ MORE: How many offensive linemen do the Buccaneers have left?
Brandt's story of Mayfield during Pro Bowl weekend in Orlando only goes to show the type of person he is. One moment, he's slinging drinks and having a time, and the next, he is the first one in the breakfast area giving fans attention, not pretending that he is bigger than anyone in the room.
This story from Brandt just further shows that Mayfield and others are more than just what we see on the field on Sundays. They enjoy others' company and aren't robots. They like to have fun and give back to the fans in any way they can.
Mayfield and the Bucs will now enter Week 3 against the Jets with a 2-0 record, but will have a battle on their hands to get to 3-0. It is too early to project if Mayfield will once again be named a Pro Bowler, but if he is, expect much of the same from the Tampa Bay quarterback.
READ MORE: Buccaneers sign massive 335-pound Cardinals defensive tackle
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles says starting guard could miss Jets game
• Buccaneers to face 36-year-old quarterback against Jets
• Texans star claps back at Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield shares surprising trait with $141 million NFL legend