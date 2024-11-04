Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-4 after a promising 3-1 start, and they need to win as many games as they can to try and make a playoff appearance. That's going to be much harder with no tiebreaker against the Atlanta Falcons, and it's going to be very hard this week in particular when they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Tampa Bay is a 9.5-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Falcons on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+146)
Yes, yes, this Chiefs defense is tough to crack. They remain one of the league's best in the NFL, but Baker Mayfield also hasn't gone under the 1.5 TD mark as a passer since Sept. 22. That's incredible production from the NFL's leader in touchdown passes, and so long as he keeps producing, there's no reason not to take this bet. Mayfield might end up throwing more if the team gets way behind, too, which helps this bet out as well.
Cade Otton Anytime TD (+240)
Cade Otton caught two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's loss against the Falcons in Week 8 and is looking to be a much bigger part of the gameplan in Week 9 after that. As mentioned prior, this is a tough defense to score on, but Otton will serve as Mayfield's most reliable target — look for him to continue his touchdown streak on Monday.
Bucky Irving Alt Receiving Yards — 25+ (+198)
This is a good bet only because Irving frequently hits the mark. He's caught for 40 and 54 yards in his last two games, respectively, and he caught for 24 yards in Week 6 against the Saints. Irving seems to hit this number a lot and now that he's getting a bigger role in the offense, expect him to go over this number in Kansas City, too.
