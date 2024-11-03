Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Isn't Leaning on Super Bowl Win Over Chiefs
In case you forgot, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once played and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
For many Buccaneers fans and those involved in the championship effort that is a game and moment nobody will ever forget.
However, for Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles — who was the defensive coordinator of that team — it is a moment he refuses to remember.
"Honestly, that was so long ago," coach Bowles said this week when the big win was brought up. "When you retire, you don’t forget [the Super Bowl], but when you’re trying to win a game, you forget it. I’ve forgotten that part.”
Clearly Bowles isn't suffering from amnesia, but doing what every competitor needs to in order to facilitate future success.
Carrying the wins of the past only allow the possibility of a player or coach to rest on pas achievements in lieu of fighting just as hard or harder for new ones.
Still, he was pressed to remember such an accomplishment, but again pushed back saying, "When I retire and I get a chance to look back, it’ll be something to look at. Right now, I’m trying to win a ballgame.”
What Bowles does know at the moment is that his Buccaneers need a win. Losers of two in a row and three of the last five, Tampa Bay has not only lost its lead in the NFC South Division but is now behind the first-place Atlanta Falcons who swept the team this season.
Keeping his focus on this game and not the past, Bowles is trying to lean on what will work in 2024, not what worked in 2021.
"You’ve got to be confident every week," Bowles said when prompted to discuss his running game and how it lends confidence to the idea the Bucs can beat the Chiefs this weekend. "We try to run the ball against everybody, regardless of who we’re playing. They’re a good team. They play good football and we think we play good football. We’ve just got to eliminate the little things. It’s going to come down to situational football and we’re going to try to win the game.”
