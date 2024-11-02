BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a skid of sorts, now having lost two games to divisional rival the Atlanta Falcons and three of their last four. However, they will look to bounce back on the road from Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs haven't been the juggernaut that we are used to, but they still rely heavily on their defense, and that has been a major catalyst for them in reaching 7-0. The Buccaneers' defense will look to come together to stop Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce while Liam Coen and Baker Mayfield go back to work to muster some creative magic on the offensive side of the ball.
Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium with the Bucs in a slide losing three out of their last four games. The Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team in the league, but they haven’t quite looked like their usual selves this season, struggling on the offensive side of the ball while their defense keeps them in games.
While I do believe the Buccaneers could catch the Chiefs slipping, I still think that the Chiefs are a more put-together group who know how to play and communicate with one another — something that this Bucs’ team hasn’t quite mastered.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-5
Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 20
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a more favorable matchup against the Chiefs this week than the 49ers next week, but it still likely won't matter. Tampa Bay's abysmal defense will see Kansas City's offense led by Patrick Mahomes find a groove they haven't found yet this season, and the Bucs' offense will slow down a tad facing the best defense they'll go against all year. The Chiefs win this one handily in KC.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-5
Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 20
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
The Bucs have their hands full when they take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Although Patrick Mahomes and the offense haven’t produced the way we're used to seeing them produce, they’ve found a way to win games and are 7-0 on the season. Much of that is due to a top-ranking defense that is proficient against the run, eliminating opponents scoring chances, especially in the red zone.
The Bucs coming into this game severely banged up on both sides of the ball. Although Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr, Bucky Irving and Ben Bredeson will play, all three were limited in practice this week. They will get the boost of a returning Tykee Smith to the lineup but will need to be efficient on third down on both sides of the ball and in the red zone while not committing mental errors.
Even still, it’s a tough hill to climb against the Chiefs, who will be playing at home in front of their raucous crowd. While I think the Bucs can keep it close and maybe even have a lead at one point, the Chiefs have shown time and time again that they are able to find a way to win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-4
Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The Bucs are reeling. And in order to right the ship, they'll need to beat the best team in the NFL, the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Not only that, but Tampa Bay will need to do in at what is one of the toughest stadiums to play in, and without their two best offensive weapons.
It doesn't appear the injury bug is going away any time soon for the Buccaneers though. But at least on offense, Liam Coen has found ways to manufacture opportunities. Todd Bowles hasn't been able to do the same on the other side of the ball though, and if he can't find a way to show some sort of progress, then not only will his team get blown out in this game, but the questions about his job security will get even louder.
I think the Bucs play better on defense, but in the end, aren't able to get the job done in a hostile environment on Monday Night Football.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-3
Chiefs 24, Buccaneers 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Buccaneers playing shorthanded at wide receiver hinders their offense in a big way, and it'll continue to do so as they take on the only unbeaten team in the NFL on the road. The Chiefs' defense will prove to be too much for Tampa Bay as Patrick Mahomes and his squad take the victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2 (Excludes Ravens game)
Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 17
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
This week's matchup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a bad-on-bad and good-on-good matchup, only where the Kansas City Chiefs are bad is still better than where the Bucs have been good.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-2
Chiefs 28, Buccaneers 21
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only played eight games, but it’s worth pondering if the season is already lost after dropping two games to the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers are just 1-3 in divisional play while Atlanta sits at 4-0. That means Tampa Bay will need some help during the second half of the season with a playoff berth effectively out of its control.
The Buccaneers can boost their odds with more consistent regular season performances, though that seems unlikely on Monday night with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Bucs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are beginning to find their rhythm after a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.
Considering the rash of injuries and lack of rhythm defensively as of late, it’s hard to see the Buccaneers pulling out an upset in this spot. In fact, I think the Chiefs win this game somewhat decisively.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-3
Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 17
CONSENSUS: Kansas City Chiefs (-)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
