Star 49ers RB Set To Return From Injury Against Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' minds aren't necessarily set on the future after suffering two massive blows in their 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with Mike Evans suffering a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin going down with what is believed to be a dislocated ankle that will keep him out the rest of the season.
Even so, the show must go on, and while the two Bucs' wide receivers get to their respective rehabs the rest of the Buccaneers will turn their attention to their upcoming games needing players to step up in their absence.
The Buccaneers will end their tough stretch before the bye with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. The 49ers have dealt with a rash of injuries of their own since the beginning of the season, but according to their head coach Kyle Shanahan, they will be getting back perhaps their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, for the matchup against the Buccaneers.
3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' Shambolic Loss to Ravens
The news is fantastic for the 49ers who have been without McCaffrey all season long as he dealt with Achilles tendinitis in both of his legs, but less than ideal for the Buccaneers as they will be tasked with slowing down one of the most electrifying players in the league.
While the Bucs are still 4-3 and have a chance to take the lead in the NFC South this week against the Atlanta Falcons, they will need everyone on the roster to step up in the absence of many key players including Jamel Dean, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. If the Bucs can somehow manage to stay afloat through their next three games before their bye week they will have a decent chance at finishing out the season strong.
