Star 49ers RB Set To Return From Injury Against Bucs

The San Francisco 49ers star running back is set to return to game action on November 10th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches from the sideline due to injury during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' minds aren't necessarily set on the future after suffering two massive blows in their 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with Mike Evans suffering a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin going down with what is believed to be a dislocated ankle that will keep him out the rest of the season.

Even so, the show must go on, and while the two Bucs' wide receivers get to their respective rehabs the rest of the Buccaneers will turn their attention to their upcoming games needing players to step up in their absence.

The Buccaneers will end their tough stretch before the bye with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. The 49ers have dealt with a rash of injuries of their own since the beginning of the season, but according to their head coach Kyle Shanahan, they will be getting back perhaps their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, for the matchup against the Buccaneers.

The news is fantastic for the 49ers who have been without McCaffrey all season long as he dealt with Achilles tendinitis in both of his legs, but less than ideal for the Buccaneers as they will be tasked with slowing down one of the most electrifying players in the league.

While the Bucs are still 4-3 and have a chance to take the lead in the NFC South this week against the Atlanta Falcons, they will need everyone on the roster to step up in the absence of many key players including Jamel Dean, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. If the Bucs can somehow manage to stay afloat through their next three games before their bye week they will have a decent chance at finishing out the season strong.

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

