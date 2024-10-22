Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Ravens

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to continue their early success in the season against the Baltimore Ravens, but things didn't quite turn out the way they had hoped. They came into this one already down starting cornerback Jamel Dean and lost nickel corner Tykee Smith to a concussion in the middle of the matchup as well.
The problem was that the defense couldn't stop the lethal offense of the Ravens led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on their way to a 41-31 defeat. Jackson was able to throw for 281 yards and five touchdowns while the Bucs' defense allowed a season-high in rushing yards, giving up a total of 244 yards on the ground spearheaded by Derrick Henry's 169 yards.
Here is how the Buccaneers' defense graded out in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (3) runs as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 67.2
2. DT Vita Vea
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 65.5
3. DE Logan Hall
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 60.7
4. CB Tyrek Funderburk
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (16) catches a touchdown pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) celebrates after he sacked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (not pictured) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 60.5
Lowest Graded:
1. SS Jordan Whitehead
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 30.0
2. OLB Chris Braswell
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) defends during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 42.1
4. S Christian Izien
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 42.4
5. DE Anthony Nelson
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 42.8
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
