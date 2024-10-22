Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Ravens

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to keep things rolling this week against a stout Baltimore Ravens squad. However, that isn't how things played out, as they were highly outplayed on both sides of the ball for much of the game, eventually losing 41-31 on Monday Night Football.
The offense was clicking early, but then star wideout Mike Evans went down with an injury and then everything seemed out of flux. To make matters worse, when the game was out of hand, the Buccaneers decided to keep their starters in the game and the Bucs' best player on offense this season, wide receiver Chris Godwin, suffered a horrific injury that will likely cost him the rest of the 2024 season.
Baker Mayfield looked to be a shell of himself, throwing two interceptions that were on him and not his receivers, but the Bucs' running game once again showed up with a total of 125 yards on the ground.
Here is how the Buccaneers' offensive players graded out in their tragic loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), guard Cody Mauch (69) and teammates walk off the field during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 78.7
2. C Graham Barton
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) lines up against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 75.2
3. LG Ben Bredeson
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson (68) after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.6
4. LT Tristan Wirfs
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.5
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Jalen McMillan
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.6
2. WR Trey Palmer
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 55.6
3. TE Ko Kieft
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 58.6
5. RT Justin Skule
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 60.0
