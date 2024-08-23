What Buccaneers Starters Are Looking For in Preseason Debut vs. Dolphins
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a regular season football game in 16 days against the Washington Commanders. So before that, their starters on offense and defense are looking to get a feel for the game.
(Most of) Tampa Bay's starters haven't played in preseason so far, sitting out against both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars. But now, in the team's final game against the Miami Dolphins, starters are expected to get some playing time before that first regular-season game comes around.
It won't be much, per quarterback Baker Mayfield, but head coach Todd Bowles is looking for one thing in particular when they take the field — operational smoothness.
“It’s not a matter of having success, it’s a matter of playing in a game before we play a real game," Bowles told media. "The continuity on both sides of the ball, the communication needs to be there, the substitution patterns – everything like that, I’m really looking for – lack of penalties, hopefully, and those things we’re kind of looking for going into the season.”
READ MORE: Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Extend Star Defensive Player
"Communication" seems to be the word to hone in on when talking about this preseason game. It's an area that the team has tried to address over the first two preseason games, and with the final one, the starters have a chance to get on the same page before Washington in Week 1.
Mayfield. talked in depth about that important word when asked what he's looking to see out of the starters on Friday.
“Communication – I think procedurally-wise, that’s really what you’re looking for in preseason games. But [also], for us to be extremely sharp when it comes to the plays we’re going to run," Mayfield said. "Obviously, since we’re not all playing that long, to be really dialed in to the first few third-down calls, redzone calls and critical situations that we might have – [to] be really keyed into that, communicate well and execute. No dumb mistakes. Play good offensive football and go from there.”
For some players, like rookies Graham Barton and Chris Braswell, for example, getting that communication down is still a big work in progress. And while it may be a bit easier for the veterans, it's still a point of emphasis, and it goes hand in hand with feeling like you're playing a football game.
Just ask linebacker Lavonte David. He's been a Buccaneer for over 10 years, but getting game-like reps is still invaluable.
“Being game ready. I feel like I’m well-conditioned already, you know, being in this Florida heat… but just being able to move side to side, get my hips turning and stuff like that. Doing actual football stuff – tackling and things like that," David said. "It’s always a good feeling to get that in and get your shoulders a little sore sometimes. It’s definitely going to be something that a lot of guys look forward to – that preseason game, to get a little feeling of how it’s going to be throughout the season.”
The Buccaneers will take the field at 7:30 on Friday to play the Dolphins and wrap up the preseason at Raymond James Stadium.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coaching Staff Ranked Low By ESPN
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Wide Receiver Signs With Baltimore Ravens
• Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024
• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
• Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'