Buccaneers Officially Release Absent Outside Linebacker
It took a while, but the Buccaneers have officially released outside linebacker Randy Gregory on Thursday.
The Randy Gregory saga has been going on all offseason, and started when he did not report to mandatory minicamp after skipping OTAs. He then didn't report to training camp, either, and after placing him on the reserve/did not report list, the Buccaneers have finally released him and are moving on from the veteran pass rusher. Gregory previously played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos prior to arriving in Tampa Bay.
Gregory's absence was without leave, and it was never entirely clear as to why he didn't show up in Tampa Bay — even to the team, as Todd Bowles noted this week. It may well have something to do with an active lawsuit he has against the NFL over therapeutical use of THC products, though it isn't confirmed that this was the reason he didn't show and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also not named in the lawsuit.
Gregory's No. 56 has already been given to another player on the roster, as the Bucs handed it to newly-signed defensive tackle Brandon Matterson. With that number goes any evidence that Gregory even signed with Tampa Bay, and he'll now once again become a free agent.
The Bucs will be showcasing the pass-rushing depth that did report to training camp in guys like Jose Ramirez, Markees Watts and Anthony Nelson during its final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Friday.
