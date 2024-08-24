Kyle Trask Connects With Ryan Miller For Second Buccaneers TD
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a quick start in their preseason contest against the Miami Dolphins on their home field, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. Rachaad White scored the team's lone touchdown thus far, doing so on the ground.
That was until Kyle Trask took over for Baker Mayfield under center, scoring a ten-yard passing touchdown with Ryan Miller on the receiving end of the pass — extending the Buccaneers' lead to 17-0 in the second half.
Again, Trask took over for Mayfield, who completed each of his three passes for 54 yards. The Florida product then scored a touchdown to help extend the team's first-half lead as the Buccaneers continue preparing for Week 1 of the season in a couple of weeks.
Miller played just 15 total snaps during his rookie season with Tampa Bay — all of which came in one game with the club. The wide receiver played three offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
While the touchdown score gave the Buccaneers a 17-0 lead, the Dolphins would score on their next drive to give the game a 17-7 score just before halftime.
