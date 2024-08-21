Buccaneers Set to Face Another Rookie QB Early in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get to face off against some rookie talent early in their 2024 schedule.
The Bucs are already slated to go up against the Washington Commanders Week 1, where they'll see rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. And now, it looks like they'll get to play another one, as longtime Buccaneers nemesis Sean Payton revealed on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Bo Nix is set to start for the Broncos in 2024. That would put him in play for Week 3, when the Broncos visit the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.
Nix was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2024, setting expectations high. He was competing with former Jets QB Zach Wilson and QB Jarrett Stidham for the starting job, and though he was expected to win it, he's now officially won that job.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Week 1 QB Starter vs. Buccaneers Revealed
With the news, the Bucs will face two rookie quarterbacks in their first three games for 2024. That's in theory good news — The Buccaneers boast a 10-5 record against rookie signal callers since Todd Bowles arrived in Tampa Bay with Bruce Arians in 2019.
Nix will face the Bowles and the Buccaneers on September 22nd.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Wide Receiver Signs With Baltimore Ravens
• Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024
• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
• Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'