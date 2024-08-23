Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing their final preseason game of the 2024 season before their regular season kicks off against the Washington Commanders on September 8th. Before we reach that point, the Buccaneers have one last opportunity to show what they have as they host the Miami Dolphins from Raymond James Stadium.
There are a number of Buccaneers not playing in this one due to injury, and much of the same can be said for the Dolphins who are holding certain players out, but ‘The Krewe’ will get their first glimpse of the starters tonight before they are pulled to give the guys fighting for a roster spot one last chance to make an impression on why they deserve to make the 53-man.
PREGAME:
READ MORE: How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins: Kickoff Time, TV Channel & Odds
1st Quarter:
-
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL Insider Predicts Massive Season for Yaya Diaby
• What Buccaneers Starters Are Looking For in Preseason Debut vs. Dolphins
• Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Extend Star Defensive Player