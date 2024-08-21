Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin Surprise Mike Evans for His Birthday
Mike Evans is getting older, but that certainly doesn't mean his play is dropping off.
Evans turned 31 on Wednesday, which coincidentally coincides with the last day of training camp with the Miami Dolphins. Evans had a great day, being the main target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and catching numerous footballs in space alongside fellow wideout Chris Godwin, proving he can still give NFL defenders the runaround.
Those three got together after practice, and of course, Mayfield and Evans had to wish the Buccaneers legend a happy birthday by serenading him with the titular song. It was a nice surprise for Evans, but the two had one more thing in store for the veteran wide receiver.
Check out the video below:
Despite Evans' best efforts to avoid getting slimed by Nickelodeon when he won NFL NVP in Week 2 of 2023, he wasn't able to avoid this one. It's doubtful he'll mind, as he'll look for Mayfield to deliver him some touchdown passes and for Godwin to have a great season of his own to draw away defenders and allow Evans to cook even more.
READ MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Buccaneers Joint Practice with the Miami Dolphins
Training camp may be over and Mike Evans can enjoy his cake with a week off before the regular season starts, but after that, Tampa Bay will be getting ready to face the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the regular season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
• Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Reveals His Top Five Active NFL Quarterbacks
• The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
• Buccaneers Wideout Chris Godwin Calls UDFA Wide Receiver a 'Great Fit'