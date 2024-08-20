Former Quarterback Believes Baker Mayfield Can Take Buccaneers to Super Bowl
Quarterback. It's the most important piece to the puzzle for football teams and in the NFL, the highest level of professional football, the importance of having an elite quarterback is only heightened as those "elite" levels only come once every so often and typically end up being the ones who see the most success in the league.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of those types of quarterbacks not long ago in the form of the greatest to ever play the game in Tom Brady. The Bucs might not have a quarterback at the level of Brady, but they do have a former No. 1-overall pick who carries a chip on his shoulder in Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield stepped into the shoes left by Brady a year ago and impressed in his one-year, prove-it season with the Bucs, earning himself a three-year contract extension after years of being torn apart and almost becoming a backup for the remainder of his career.
The resurgence was necessary for Mayfield and it was beloved by Bucs fans. The two just go together.
Baker likely won't ever become one of those generational quarterbacks, but he has shown the ability to win, and according to former Buccaneers' quarterback Shaun King, Baker fits the mold of a guy who can lead his team to a Super Bowl, comparing him to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
“I would put Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield’s talent on par with each other and Brock took San Francisco to the Super Bowl,” King said during an interview on The Bullpen with Adam the Bull. “And you could make a legit argument that San Francisco probably should have won that game.”
Purdy and Mayfield are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to playing style, but I can see what point King was trying to make in his statements. Both quarterbacks play in a way that will be beneficial to their team and don't complain about it. They go about their business and both have dealt with doubt throughout their respective careers.
Purdy might have things a bit easier over on the West Coast with the 49ers, but Baker has it set up pretty nicely himself on the East. If Baker can continue to improve upon what he was able to accomplish in 2023, then the Buccaneers will have a great shot at making a deeper run in the playoffs after once again clinching the NFC South.
