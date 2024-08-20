Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Reveals His Top Five Active NFL Quarterbacks
The NFL offseason and preseason have almost completed and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for another season as they kickoff 2024 in Raymond James Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Prior to the season, sports merchandise company Fanatics held its annual 'Fanatics Fest' event where celebrities, athletes, media personalities, fans, and so much more came together to preview the upcoming season and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was in attendance.
In a sit down with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith at the event, Brady, who is getting ready for his broadcasting debut with FOX, revealed his top five active NFL quarterbacks.
It is hard to go against Brady's top five here as the quarterbacks he listed can fall pretty much anywhere in the top five, outside of the obvious of having Patrick Mahomes as the top guy in the league. Allen, Jackson, Burrow and Rodgers all possess elite characteristics that make them some of the best to play the game, but they will have a long way to go to reach the mountain tops that Brady did, although Mahomes looks to be climbing at a pretty rapid pace to get there.
