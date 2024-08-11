Buccaneers Nab First Interception of 2024 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Todd Bowles' defense is predicated on generating turnovers. If the defense doesn't take the ball away with some regularity, then they aren't doing their job well enough.
Well, it didn't take long for Todd Bowles to get his wish.
During the Buccaneers' first preseason game of the year on the road vs. the Bengals, the Bucs took some time to settle in. The opening drive for Cincinnati was led by Joe Burrow and the majority of the Bengals' first-team offense. The result? A 6-and-a-half minute full field drive ending with a touchdown.
Definitely not what Bowles wanted to see in his first possession calling plays for his defense. But his players responded quickly. Without Burrow at the helm, the Bengals struggled mightily to move the ball against the Buccaneers' defense for the remainder of the half.
Late in the second quarter, Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning took a deep shot toward the sideline, but Buccaneers' second-year defense back Keenan Isaac said 'not today'. Browning led Kwamie Lassiter too far inside, and Isaac played the ball beautifully in the air, snagging the ball out of the air while he closed on the receiver.
Hopefully, this early interception by Keenan Isaac is a sign of things to come for Todd Bowles' defense in 2024. And for Isaac? It's a great way to make an impression on his defensive-minded head coach.
