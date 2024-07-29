The Best Quotes From Day 4 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
The Bucs are back at it as training camp has officially begun. Here are some of the best quotes from today's practice on July 28.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles
On CBs Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum recording interceptions in practice today:
“I like their ability to make plays. I’m going to get [Jamel] Dean drug tested, because he usually doesn’t catch them. We’re going to see if he’s been on that stuff or not [laughs]. Other than that, they’re concentrating more on understanding where their help is. They came back in good shape and they’re kind of talking to each other after every play about what they see and the communication has been good.”
On what he learned about QB Kyle Trask over the last year:
“He’s one of the more mentally tougher guys I’ve seen – especially at quarterback, as a backup quarterback. He grasps it, he understands it, he competes when he gets in. No moment is too big for him. I’m proud of the way he’s handled things and the way he’s come back in shape and picking up the offense.”
On the tight end room:
“They’re still young. They’re going into their third year. Cade [Otton] is steady. You don’t notice him because he’s not flashy, but he always makes the big catch or he always makes a key block. Ko [Kieft] is just coming off of injury. We look for a lot of things from Payne [Durham] this year. He’s gotten stronger – we expect that from him; we’re counting on that. [David] Wells has a lot of speed [and] he gives us a dimension we don’t have. [Devin] Culp has a lot of speed, as well, and he’s a gritty blocker. As camp continues to grow, we just look for them to polish that up.”
Bucs DL Calijah Kancey
On what he works on with Defensive Line coach Kacy Rodgers:
“I would say my defensive line coach, coach Kacy [Rodgers],he always harp[s] on us, making sure we have violent hands, making sure that we’re winning the rub even if we didn’t make the play [and] just not being uncomfortable with other guys having their hands on us, because it could become a bad habit, and that’s something that you don’t want.”
On the team chemistry:
“It’s awesome when everyone on the team has that one goal. We’re all trying to achieve the same goal. It’s awesome because we’re going to gravitate to one mission and just stay on the right track. There’s no one thinking otherwise. There’s no selfishness on this team. Everyone’s all in on one goal and that’s to win.”
On former Buccaneers DL Gerald McCoy giving him advice at practice:
“He was telling me [that] when I’m working a technique, just on my finish, I got through, but if I want to get a clean one, then the way he was showing me with the arm-over on the finish to help me get through clearer – that’s what he was talking to me about.”
Bucs RT Luke Goedeke
On the differences between Tampa Bay’s offensive schemes from last season to the upcoming season:
"It's a completely new, different offense. We have more motions than I have ever seen in my life, and we have different schemes. It's a lot more extensive, and everything is a lot more for the defense to lock in on."
(On how practicing every day against Tampa Bay’s talented defensive line makes him a better player:
"It's completely invaluable to play against our defensive line. We have a phenomenal defensive line. From our outside [linebackers] to our interior [linemen], with Caliah [Kancey] and Vita [Vea], we have Yaya [Diaby] and Joe [Tyron-Shoyinka]. Yaya has definitely taken a tremendous jump; Tristan [Wirfs] and I have talked about it. Just the physical traits he possesses and the difficulty he's going to give tackles in the whole [NFL] will be interesting. I am grateful to go against him in practice because he only prepares us for the great [defensive ends] across the league. Hats off to our whole D-line. We have Anthony Nelson as well; it is very extensive. We have a great D-line.”
(On how his relationship with T Tristan Wirfs has affected him as a player and person:
"It's huge. [My] childhood dream was to get drafted, and I remember idolizing Tristan when I was in college and everything. The fact that I got drafted here, and now I get to play with him and have had the success we have so far and will continue to have is truly a blessing. I can't emphasize how grateful I am for the guy. Coming out here every day, whether in the offseason or in-season, always putting in the work together, always bouncing off ideas together, even just the camaraderie outside of football. [He is] just an all-around great guy, and I am forever grateful that he is one of my great friends."
Bucs WR Trey Palmer
On what his main focus was when he was training in the offseason:
“Really, just working on my footwork and getting into the new playbook, really. We’ve got a new offensive coordinator and everything, so I’m really just grinding, for real. Same thing as last year – just grinding and working. No days off.”
On learning from players like WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin:
“I’m really just blessed to be in this position, to be [with] a future Hall of Famer – two Hall of Famers – and really just learning from them and taking everything in still. I’m still just amazed and blessed that I’m coming in here every day, just working with those guys.”
(On him battling with WR Jalen McMillan for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart:
“We need everybody – all hands on deck. We’re just helping each other and growing together as a brotherhood, really. He came in, we’re working with him and we’re just working together, for real.”
