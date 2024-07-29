Mike Evans Reveals Chiefs, Texans Were Potential Teams Outside of Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the 2024 NFL season with some continuity after returning Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. to the team in free agency. With Mayfield and Evans being back on the squad, Liam Coen will have a better chance at a solid season in his first year as the team's offensive coordinator.
Evans' return goes to show loyalty is a big part of his journey as a player -- as he's spent his entire career with Tampa Bay. There were other options for the star wide receiver in free agency before he decided to return to the Buccaneers.
As Evans revealed at training camp, the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Texans rounded out the three teams the star receiver considered as he was set to enter free agency.
"I mean, in the back of my mind, I'm thinking Houston, Kansas City. I love Pat Mahomes' game. I'm thinking those two teams. And I'm obviously thinking the Bucs," Evans said.
Before Evans even hit the open market, he inked a two-year, $52 million contract extension to stay with Tampa Bay. It always seemed likely that the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver would put on a Buccaneers jersey once again, and he made sure to ink the deal before free agency began.
"I mean, I've been here my whole career," Evans explained. "And that was a goal of mine, obviously. ... It would've been extremely hard, if I hit free agency, to leave here. But this is where my family knows. My kids were born here. My wife's been here a long time."
The star wideout will be the primary target for Mayfield as he returns for another season with the reigning NFC South champion. Having remained with the Buccaneers since the beginning of his NFL career, Evans now seeks an 11th straight season of surpassing the 1,000 receiving yards mark.
