WATCH: Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Luke Goedeke Mic'd Up During Minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to replicate the success that they saw in 2023. Replicate may not even be the best word here, as the Bucs will run it back with the majority of the team they put on the field last year — however, expectations are much higher entering this season than they were at this point last year as we know what this team is capable of accomplishing.
Part of the equation for the Buccaneers to be successful once again in 2024 will be the play from their offense, particularly their offensive line. The Bucs have the skill position players to be an elite offense, but have struggled along the offensive line the past couple of seasons.
For the most part, they have been able to keep their QB clean in the pocket, but the real concern has been when it comes to run blocking. The team has looked to sure up some of these holes in the line through the draft and free agency, but the one spot where things will remain the status quo is at tackle with the return of Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke.
Goedeke has filled in admirably since being inserted as a starter on the line back in 2022 when he played guard for the Bucs. The Buccaneers moved Goedeke to tackle last season and that paid off dividends as he blossomed in this spot. Goedeke is expected to pick up where he left off being an anchor for the o-line, and it seems that he is excited to be back to work after being mic'd up for the Bucs during minicamp.
Goedeke is an eccentric personality on this Buccaneers' squad. A trash-talking dog between the lines on Sundays and a likable, funny guy during the week, Goedeke has cemented himself on the Bucs' offensive line and with steps taken by the guards this season, the Buccaneers' offense should take another leap when it comes to production with the potential to become one of the best in the NFL.
