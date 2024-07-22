Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Speaks on WR3 Competition: 'They're Both Going to Play'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have some fierce competition at several spots in training camp (what team doesn't), and fans are looking forward to the WR3 competition between Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer.
Palmer is an incumbent Buccaneers player, having played for the team last year after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He caught 39 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season while also notably running for a nice touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.
He'll be challenged by Jalen McMillan out of Washington, who comes to the Buccaneers after being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. McMillan has looked quite polished through the offseason so far, and many have had him winning that spot over Palmer.
But according to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who spoke with our very own JC Allen on the Pirate Parlay podcast, it may not even be a competition at all — you can expect to see both players out on the field.
"I think it's a little bit less of a [competition] as it is more of a... their roles within that position, they're both going to play a ton," Coen said. "So I don't know if, yeah, it's a competition, because who's going to walk out there Day 1 and play the Z position?"
Coen stressed that both players are set to play in 2024. And while one could be marginally favored over the other, Coen implied that their unique skillsets will see them changed in and out depending on what the offense sees.
"they're both going to play, they're both going to have roles," Coen said. "Now, they do some things differently, but both can stretch the field. Both can go down the field and run fast down the field and both can run some different routes. So I don't know if I look at it as a true [competition]. Yes, it's a competition on paper, but both are going to be very key and critical to our success this year. And they're both going to get targets and a lot of snaps."
Coen is set to begin his first year as an NFL offensive coordinator, but he'll bring some experience as a college coordinator at Kentucky in 2023 and 2021. He'll work with his offense to complete the install of his playbook when training camp officially starts for the Buccaneers on Wednesday.
