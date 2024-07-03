Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey: 'I Feel Like This Year Is Going To Be Special'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey showed some impressive flashes in his rookie year in 2023. Now, in 2024, he's predicting he'll get even better.
Kancey was recently interviewed by sports pundit Jim Rome on the Jim Rome Show, and he was asked about how he feels going into his second year in the NFL. With more time to focus on football without the draft process, Kancey has a hopeful prognosis for 2024.
"Now that I got a full offseason under my belt, I'm not really dealing with the draft process, I'm able to heal... I feel like this year is going to be special. I had time to rest, and I also had time to master the playbook."
Last year, Kancey missed a few games due to an injury he sustained in training camp. Eventually, though, he did return, coming back to full power in Tampa Bay's game against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Kancey is currently healthy, and on top of that, he mentioned that he has the experience under his belt and he knows where to improve.
"I have something to feed off of. Going into my rookie year, I didn't know what to expect and how things will go for my first year. By me going through a full year, I now have something to feedback off of."
Kancey wil look to benefit a line that will include Vita Vea and fellow second-year player Yaya Diaby, who netted 7.5 sacks last year. If Kancey's prediction comes true, the Buccaneers could have a fearsome defensive front this upcoming season.
