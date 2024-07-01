Six Questions Surrounding the Buccaneers Before Training Camp in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into 2024 as a very similar team to 2023, but that doesn't mean everything is the same — and it also doesn't mean that there aren't a few pressing questions the team will have to answer before training camp begins.
While much of the roster returns, the Bucs have a few rookies that could make a big impact. Additionally, there's a new offensive coordinator in town, as Liam Coen is replacing former Buccaneers offensive coordinator and current Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
Which veteran player is on the roster bubble?
OLB Randy Gregory. Gregory signed with the Bucs this offseason for depth, but he hasn’t shown his face in Tampa Bay, missing all of minicamp. With his drop in production over the past few seasons and his off-field concerns, he could be the top vet not to make the 53-man. - Caleb Skinner, Writer
Which player could have a breakout season?
CB Zyon McCollum. Heading into his third year, McCollum has improved his technique and better understands the game to maximize his size, speed, and ball-hawking ability. Stepping into a premiere role as a starter, his experience starting nine games due to injury last year will only help him in 2024. - JC Allen, Writer
What is Tampa Bay's best case scenario?
Assuming the Buccaneers are able to stay healthy, the best-case scenario for the team is a double-digit win season. They went 9-8 a season ago, winning the NFC South before winning a playoff game. - Kade Kimble, Writer
What is Tampa Bay's worst case scenario?
With moving parts like new offensive coordinator Liam Coem taking over the offense, a potential step backward could see the Buccaneers’ streak of winning the NFC South coming to an end. An injury to a key player or improved player from other divisional teams could be detrimental to Tampa Bay. - Kade Kimble, Writer
What will be the biggest story in training camp?
Position battles. We expect the starting LG and WR3 positions to be an open competition. Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta will battle for the right to start at LG. Meanwhile, rookie Jalen McMillan will attempt to overtake second-year speedster Trey Palmer for the starting outside receiver spot opposite Mike Evans. - Collin Haalboom, Writer
Which rookie will have the biggest impact?
OLB Chris Braswell. Many have praised rookie wideout Jalen McMillan, but Tampa Bay’s pass rush has been anemic for quite a few seasons — should he come out firing for his rookie year, Tampa Bay’s entire defense could improve from the ground up with a pass rush to bring the heat. - River Wells, Editor
