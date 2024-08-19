Bucs Gameday

Ex-Bucs Player Arrested For Allegedly Urinating on Passenger During Flight

A former Bucs offensive lineman was arrested over the weekend for disorderly conduct during flight.

Oct 11, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Gosder Cherilus (78) walks to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
There never ceases to be some entertainment when it comes to the National Football League. Whether it's plays on the field or an instance that occurs off of it, the league never disappoints when it comes to topping the headlines.

For former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus, that is exactly where he found himself after being arrested this weekend for disorderly conduct on a flight.

According to reports, Cherilus boarded his Delta Airlines flight out of Logan International Airport in Boston headed for Dublin, Ireland when it was alleged that he drunkenly boarded the plane, argued with the flight crew about his seat, and after being on the flight for about an hour, urinated on an elderly passenger before hitting another passenger and taking his or her seat before passing out.

The plane turned around and Cherilus was arrested once back at Logan International. Delta released a statement disapproving of Cherilus' actions while offering their other customers an apology for the situation.

Cherilus took to his Instagram following the incident and issued an apology in which he stated that he took "a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character."

Cherilus, a former first-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2008, played nine seasons in the NFL between the Lions, Colts, and Buccaneers. He last saw action in the league back in 2016.

