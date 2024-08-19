Buccaneers First-Round Pick Secures Starting Job Week 1 Against Commanders
After last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a clear motive when it came to improving their offensive line. They wanted to get bigger, stronger, and faster. They accomplished the first step of those desires when they selected Graham Barton in the first round of the NFL Draft.
However, Barton wasn't just handed the job. The former Duke product played his final three seasons at left tackle, so there would be an adjustment period. While he did start several games at center his freshman year, it's a far cry from taking snaps at the position in the NFL. Naturally, there would be competition with the incumbent starter over the last two seasons Robert Hainsey.
Throughout training camp, Barton and Hainsey had been rotating in and out with the first-team offense. This practice continued into the Bucs' first two preseason games. While Hainsey turned in solid performances, it was clear when you watched the tape that in order to accomplish what the Bucs set out to do Barton would be the best choice to take over snapping the ball. Barton didn't look out of place — in fact, he excelled. He generated push in the run game, held up in pass protection, displayed the ability to disengage pass-off blockers and climb to the second level, and most importantly, handled all the calls.
After the Bucs' preseason loss to the Jags, it became evident that Barton would win the job. Head coach Todd Bowles was asked on Sunday whether he had secured the starting spot.
“They’ve both been taking reps," Bowles said. "I have my own opinions on it. We’re going to meet as a staff this afternoon. We’ll have a decision. It doesn’t have to be made right now, but we’re pretty sure we know where we’re going.”
Per sources, after those discussions took place the Bucs have decided to name Barton as their starting center or the 2024 season.
With the move, the Bucs accomplished one of their priorities in the offseason and the early returns have shown an improved run game especially when running up the middle. Barton was one of the most athletically gifted interior offensive linemen to come out of the draft but has shown he has the anchor to hold up against the likes of Vita Vea in pass protection and the strength to move them in the run game. With Barton winning the job, Hainsey will slide into the backup role for the season, but he will start to see reps at guard to provide versatility along the offensive line.
