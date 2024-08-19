Bucs Gameday

The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had five offensive players grade out well in their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Caleb Skinner

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Elijah Cooks (14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Elijah Cooks (14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the preseason after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville 20-7. Neither side had many starters playing, which is why the game might have seemed a bit sluggish, but the backups were able to get some solid playing time with the opportunities that were presented.

Despite not being able to do much on offense the entire night, a handful of Buccaneers graded out fairly solid per Pro Football Focus, spearheaded by two backup running backs.

1. RB D.J. Williams

D.J. Williams
Auburn running back D.J. Williams (3) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Auburn and Tennessee are tied 10-10 at halftime. / Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

PFF Grade: 70.9

2. RB Sean Tucker

Sean Tucker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) eludes Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback De'Antre Prince (24) on a kick return during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF Grade: 70.2

T-3. WR Jalen McMillan

Jalen McMillan
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) warms up before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 70.0

T-3. OT Brandon Walton

Brandon Walton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Brandon Walton (73) gets a grip on Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Joe Gaziano (97) during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. The Jaguars came away with a 20 to 7 victory over the Buccaneers. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF Grade: 70.0

5. WR Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 69.6

The Bucs will get another chance to show what they can do before the regular season kicks off as they play host to the visiting Miami Dolphins this week. We should see the starters get their first preseason action this upcoming weekend.

