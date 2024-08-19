The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the preseason after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville 20-7. Neither side had many starters playing, which is why the game might have seemed a bit sluggish, but the backups were able to get some solid playing time with the opportunities that were presented.
Despite not being able to do much on offense the entire night, a handful of Buccaneers graded out fairly solid per Pro Football Focus, spearheaded by two backup running backs.
1. RB D.J. Williams
PFF Grade: 70.9
2. RB Sean Tucker
PFF Grade: 70.2
T-3. WR Jalen McMillan
PFF Grade: 70.0
READ MORE: Buccaneers First-Round Pick Secures Starting Job Week 1 Against Commanders
T-3. OT Brandon Walton
PFF Grade: 70.0
5. WR Trey Palmer
PFF Grade: 69.6
The Bucs will get another chance to show what they can do before the regular season kicks off as they play host to the visiting Miami Dolphins this week. We should see the starters get their first preseason action this upcoming weekend.
READ MORE: Bucs’ Todd Bowles Drops the Truth Bomb on Randy Gregory’s Release
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers First-Round Pick Secures Starting Job Week 1 Against Commanders
• Bucs’ Todd Bowles Drops the Truth Bomb on Randy Gregory’s Release
• 5 Instant Takeaways From the Buccaneers' Preseason Loss to Jaguars
• Promising Bucs Defensive Back Suffers Knee Injury Against Jaguars