The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF

These five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players performed well on defense against the Jaguars.

Caleb Skinner

Lwal Uguak celebrates after his first sack in the NFL.
Lwal Uguak celebrates after his first sack in the NFL. / Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'X'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their second preseason game of 2024 against the Jaguars on Saturday night 20-7 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason Week 1.

The Buccaneers starters didn't get any burn in this one as Todd Bowles and the staff gave the backups more opportunities in the contest. The performance wasn't the best for the Bucs, but five defensive players stood out as they earned high marks from Pro Football Focus for their efforts against the Jags.

1. OLB Lwal Uguak

Lwal Uguak
Lwal Uguak working the sled at Buccaneers' training camp. / Lwal Uguak's Instagram

PFF grade: 86.8

2. DT C.J. Brewer

C.J. Brewer
Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61), left and Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill (63), right, block Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (95) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF grade: 77.6

3. MLB Vi Jones

Vi Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) hauls in a reception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Vi Jones (53) during a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF grade: 75.8

4. CB Keenan Isaac

Keenan Isaac
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keenan Isaac (16) reacts after intercepting the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 75.6

5. DT William Gholston

William Gholston
Sep 25, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney (30) is congratulated by defensive end William Gholston (92) after intercepting the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now get ready to host the Miami Dolphins for joint practices throughout the week in preparation for the team's final preseason game, where we will likely see the starters get some playing time before the regular season kicks off in September.

Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

