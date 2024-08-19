The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their second preseason game of 2024 against the Jaguars on Saturday night 20-7 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason Week 1.
The Buccaneers starters didn't get any burn in this one as Todd Bowles and the staff gave the backups more opportunities in the contest. The performance wasn't the best for the Bucs, but five defensive players stood out as they earned high marks from Pro Football Focus for their efforts against the Jags.
1. OLB Lwal Uguak
PFF grade: 86.8
2. DT C.J. Brewer
PFF grade: 77.6
READ MORE: The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
3. MLB Vi Jones
PFF grade: 75.8
4. CB Keenan Isaac
PFF grade: 75.6
5. DT William Gholston
PFF grade: 69.7
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now get ready to host the Miami Dolphins for joint practices throughout the week in preparation for the team's final preseason game, where we will likely see the starters get some playing time before the regular season kicks off in September.
READ MORE: Buccaneers First-Round Pick Secures Starting Job Week 1 Against Commanders
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers First-Round Pick Secures Starting Job Week 1 Against Commanders
• Bucs’ Todd Bowles Drops the Truth Bomb on Randy Gregory’s Release
• 5 Instant Takeaways From the Buccaneers' Preseason Loss to Jaguars
• Promising Bucs Defensive Back Suffers Knee Injury Against Jaguars