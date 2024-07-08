LOOK: Buccaneers First Rounder Dons Red and Pewter for First Time
There's nothing quite like putting on your team's uniform on for the first time as a rookie. And while players like Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan got to put theirs on a little early, Tampa Bay's first-round pick finally got to put on his Buccaneers threads as the season draws closer.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been taking promotional pictures all offseason, and the team revealed a particular on on Monday that some fans have been waiting for — former Duke Blue Devil Graham Barton donning the red and pewter, exactly 62 days out from the regular season.
Here's the first look at Barton in a Buccaneers uniform:
Barton is set to start at center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being selected with Tampa Bay's first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he'll be a big part of fixing Tampa Bay's offensive line play. He'll play center alongside second-year lineman Cody Mauch and whoever wins the team's competition at left guard, likely either Ben Bredeson or Sua Opeta.
Barton played left tackle at Duke for most of his college tenure, but he's set to move to center in Tampa Bay, where he played in his freshman year of college.
