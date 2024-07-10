Superstar Wide Receiver Lists Buccaneers Baker Mayfield as Top 5 QB in the NFL
It's that time of year in the NFL when the amount of content is focused on projections and lists for the upcoming year, as we are just a couple of weeks away from teams kicking off training camp and preparing for the upcoming season.
One of the closest positions paid attention to is the quarterback and for good reason — as they are the most important player on the field when a team is on offense. Our own River Wells released his ranking of today's quarterbacks, but Miami Dolphins standout WR Tyreek Hill also ranked his top five QBs in the league and his list is shocking, to say the least.
Mahomes at No. 1 is the easiest decision by far and it's not shocking that Hill would place his guy with the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, second, but it's the guys ranked 3-5 in Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Baker Mayfield that stick out the most.
Jackson has an argument for being a top-three QB in the league, but it's hard to justify slotting either Prescott or Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield into the top five. Prescott once could have lived in this group, but with Dallas not having anything to show for his performances over the past couple of seasons it is difficult to at this point.
Baker, on the other hand, saw a resurgence in Tampa Bay in 2023 and finished as perhaps a top-10 field general. Not saying it is a fluke by any means, but getting ahead of oneself because of one above-average season to put him fifth overall is hard to make sense of.
If Mayfield can improve his stats from a season ago and cut down on turnover-worthy plays, then I can see there being a case for him here heading into next season depending on how the other quarterbacks around the league perform in 2024.
Here are some of the guys that can be considered top-five QBs amongst the masses that Hill surprisingly left out: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, and C.J. Stroud.
