Where Does Buccaneers Receiver Mike Evans Rank Among NFL Players Over 30?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some great legends come through the franchise over the years. Fortunately, most of the more recent ones have won Super Bowl rings during their time.
Any legend before the Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, and Warren Sapp era of Buccaneers football is unfortunately ring-less, but since then franchise legends have also become Super Bowl champions.
Today's legends, receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David, along with legends in the making like safety Antoine Winfield Jr., receiver Chris Godwin (depending on what happens this offseason) and defensive tackle Vita Vea have their rings and still represent some of the best in the NFL.
For Evans and David who are over 30, that's even more impressive.
"In his tenth season since joining the Buccaneers as their 2014 first-round pick, Mike Evans tied for the NFL lead with 13 receiving TDs last season," 33rd Team's Jeff Diamond wrote in his ranking of NFL players over 30. "He had his tenth straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards, an NFL record for a player to start his career. Evans also earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection and it was the second season in which he’s been named Second-team All-Pro."
Evans came in at No. 6 overall in Diamond's list, behind notable players like Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
We'd probably put Kittle behind Kelce and Evans, but that's debatable.
Not making the list of top 20 players over 30 was David, but we're all used to it at this point.
