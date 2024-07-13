Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Guard
Training camp inches ever closer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the center position.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Quarterback
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Running Back
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tight End
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tackle
Starter
Cody Mauch
Mauch is locked into the right guard position after starting every game their his rookie year. There were certainly some growing pains, but the improvement was visible and one thing that really stood out was his recovery ability. With a full offseason under his belt in an NFL strength and conditioning program and extra mass on his frame, Mauch is poised to take a step this season and could help secure the right side of the line.
Battle For LG
Ben Bredeson
Bredeson was the higher profile signing for the Bucs at the left guard position with a higher salary and guaranteed money over his running mate in Opeta. He has more starts and experience than Opeta and started games at center and both guard spots last season for the Giants. After taking second-team reps at the start of the OTAs, Bredeson rose to the first team towards the end of OTAs and throughout Mandatory Minicamp. He is better suited if the Bucs' new offense is going to use more zone scheme running plays and is quicker on his feet to get out in front on pulling plays and in space. However, this competition is far from over and will start to ramp up when the pads come on.
Sua Opeta
Opeta was a buy-low option with upside after starting six games for the Eagles last season. He is big, strong, and powerful and brings much-needed size to an interior that has missed it since Marpet retired. Initially tabbed as the favorite, he fell to second-team snaps but is still fully in the competition for the left guard spot. Pads can't come on soon enough for these two competing for the starting job.
Backup
The loser of the battle for the starting spot will likely be the top option if injuries strike. While Opeta is strictly a guard, Bredeson has experience at center as well and provides more versatility along the offensive line.
READ MORE: First-Round Rookie Expected to be Crucial to Buccaneers' Success This Season
Vying For A Spot
Elijah Klein
The team's sixth-round pick has the right attitude and demeanor and is a quick study. He is built like a fridge with broad shoulders and has a surprisingly quick get-off, keeping up with the likes of Graham Barton during rookie minicamp. He has been splitting action between the second and third team units though most of his reps have come with the third unit. Klein is a nasty physical player who will have the chance to show what he can do when the pads come on and is a dark horse candidate to win the left guard spot out of camp.
Xavier Delgado
Delgado was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft and will likely be fighting for a practice squad spot.
Summary
Mauch is poised to continue his development and take a step forward, while the battle for the left guard position is one where most will have their eyes on. If Bredeson, Opeta, or even Klein can give them better play than they received last season the line should be much better as a whole. The Bucs are focusing on a balanced attack with an improved rushing game and whoever is going to win the starting spot needs to show consistency day in and day out. With the new kickoff rule and the versatility they have in their lineman, it will be interesting to see how the Bucs construct their 53-man roster. If Klein doesn't win the spot outright, he has a good chance at making the roster — if not, a year on the practice squad may be in line.
READ MORE: PFF Identifies Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Best Offseason Decision in 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• What Does a 'Successful' 2024 Season Look Like For Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
• Top 3 Things To Get Excited About Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Season
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman on QB Baker Mayfield: 'He's a Dog'
• Top 3 Concerns Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Season