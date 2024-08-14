Buccaneers Tight End Suffers Knee Injury in Jaguars Joint Practice
For the first time this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have joined forces with another NFL team to engage in some competitive practices. This year, the Bucs made the in-state trip down to Jacksonville to get some work in against the Jaguars.
The two teams will meet later this week in a more official capacity when they face off in a preseason game this upcoming Saturday.
It's always good for the players and coaches to get the chance to match up against a real NFL opponent, as opposed to strictly practicing against themselves. BucsGameday was live in Jacksonville providing up-to-date coverage of the event for Bucs fans.
There were plenty of images and videos being shared of the competitive portions of practice on social media, some of which looked good, and some of which did not. But after practice, Todd Bowles shared some unfortunate news with the media.
According to Bowles, Buccaneers second-year TE Payne Durham suffered a knee injury which will require further testing.
Details of when exactly the injury took place remain unclear, but the end result is the same.
After a quiet rookie season, Payne Durham is expected to have an increased role in year two for the Bucs. The fact the team didn't invest any resources in the position this offseason, aside from a 7th round draft pick which was used to select Washington's Devin Culp, indicates as much.
Hopefully for the Buccaneers and certainly for Payne Durham the injury suffered by the young tight end during today's practice isn't anything too serious.
