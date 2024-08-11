The 5 Highest Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's safe to say that it was a success.
The Bucs won their game 17-14, starting off 2024 with a W (even if it didn't count). What did count was the experience that role players and rookies got, and the offensive line was particularly impressive when it came to the quality of play — so impressive, in fact, that Pro Football Focus' five highest-rated Bucs from the game either play on the offensive line or line up next to them.
PFF hands out grades for every player who participates in NFL games, and naturally, they analyzed every Bucs player who played against the Bengals in the road victory. Here are their five best players from the offensive side of the ball:
1. G Luke Haggard
PFF grade: 94.0
2. C Graham Barton
PFF grade: 85.2
3. G Elijah Klein
PFF grade: 84.4
4. TE Payne Durham
PFF grade: 81.2
5. TE Ko Kieft
PFF grade: 78.8
