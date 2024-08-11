Bucs Gameday

The 5 Highest Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF

These five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players made a big splash on offense against the Bengals.

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) react after he scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) react after he scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's safe to say that it was a success.

The Bucs won their game 17-14, starting off 2024 with a W (even if it didn't count). What did count was the experience that role players and rookies got, and the offensive line was particularly impressive when it came to the quality of play — so impressive, in fact, that Pro Football Focus' five highest-rated Bucs from the game either play on the offensive line or line up next to them.

PFF hands out grades for every player who participates in NFL games, and naturally, they analyzed every Bucs player who played against the Bengals in the road victory. Here are their five best players from the offensive side of the ball:

1. G Luke Haggard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Haggard (72), offensive tackle Michael Niese (68) do drills during training camp
Jul 30, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Haggard (72), offensive tackle Michael Niese (68) and offensive tackle Silas Dzansi (61) during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 94.0

2. C Graham Barton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center
Jul 25, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 85.2

3. G Elijah Klein

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Elijah Klein (79) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center
Jul 25, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Elijah Klein (79) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports /

PFF grade: 84.4

4. TE Payne Durham

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) catches the touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) catches the touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 81.2

5. TE Ko Kieft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.8

River Wells

RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

