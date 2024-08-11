Bucs Gameday

The 5 Highest Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF

These five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players made a big splash on defense against the Bengals.

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keenan Isaac (16) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keenan Isaac (16) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's safe to say that it was a success.

The defense performed well, holding the Bengals to just 14 points on the day with turnovers to show for it. Pro Football Focus thought the defense was well represented all around, with a cornerback, a safety, an edge rusher and a linebacker all making it in the top 5 for Tampa Bay.

PFF hands out grades for every player who participates in NFL games, and naturally, they analyzed every Bucs player who played against the Bengals in the road victory. Here are their five best players from the defensive side of the ball:

1. CB Keenan Isaac

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keenan Isaac (16) reacts after intercepting the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keenan Isaac (16) reacts after intercepting the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 92.6

2. OLB Jose Ramirez

linebacker Jose Ramirez (33) during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center
Jul 30, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), defensive end Patrick O'Connor (79), defensive end William Gholston (92) and linebacker Jose Ramirez (33) during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 87.5

3. S Marcus Banks

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Marcus Banks (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Marcus Banks (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 79.4

4. LB J.J. Russell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.1

5. S Kaevon Merriweather

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) attempts to catch a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kaevon Merriweather
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) attempts to catch a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 76.7

RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

