The 5 Highest Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's safe to say that it was a success.
The defense performed well, holding the Bengals to just 14 points on the day with turnovers to show for it. Pro Football Focus thought the defense was well represented all around, with a cornerback, a safety, an edge rusher and a linebacker all making it in the top 5 for Tampa Bay.
PFF hands out grades for every player who participates in NFL games, and naturally, they analyzed every Bucs player who played against the Bengals in the road victory. Here are their five best players from the defensive side of the ball:
1. CB Keenan Isaac
PFF grade: 92.6
2. OLB Jose Ramirez
PFF grade: 87.5
3. S Marcus Banks
PFF grade: 79.4
4. LB J.J. Russell
PFF grade: 78.1
5. S Kaevon Merriweather
PFF grade: 76.7
