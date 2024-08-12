The 5 Lowest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's safe to say that it was a success.
That being said, not every player shines in preseason. And while we looked at some of the best players on the field that night according to Pro Football Focus, there were others who stood out in a bad way.
PFF hands out grades for every player who participates in NFL games, and naturally, they analyzed every Bucs player who played against the Bengals in the road victory. Unfortunately, not everyone played to their standard — here are their five lowest-ranked players from Tampa Bay's win over the Bengals:
1. WR Cephus Johnson III
PFF grade: 39.9
2. HB D.J. Williams
PFF grade: 44.2
3. C Avery Jones
PFF grade: 50.0
4. TE Sal Cannella
PFF grade: 50.6
5. WR Latrell Jones
PFF grade: 51.9
