The 5 Lowest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF

These five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players could have made a better impression on offense against the Bengals.

River Wells

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Latreal Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a pass during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Latreal Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a pass during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) /
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's safe to say that it was a success.

That being said, not every player shines in preseason. And while we looked at some of the best players on the field that night according to Pro Football Focus, there were others who stood out in a bad way.

PFF hands out grades for every player who participates in NFL games, and naturally, they analyzed every Bucs player who played against the Bengals in the road victory. Unfortunately, not everyone played to their standard — here are their five lowest-ranked players from Tampa Bay's win over the Bengals:

1. WR Cephus Johnson III

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cephus Johnson (28) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cephus Johnson (28) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 39.9

2. HB D.J. Williams

ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back DJ Williams (30) during training camp
Jul 25, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back DJ Williams (30) during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 44.2

3. C Avery Jones

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Avery Jones (66) in action against Texas A&M
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Avery Jones (66) in action during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 50.0

4. TE Sal Cannella

Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella (80) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the DC Defenders
May 13, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella (80) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the DC Defenders at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 50.6

5. WR Latrell Jones

Baker Mayfield #6 talks with Latreal Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Baker Mayfield #6 talks with Latreal Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) / (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 51.9

