Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
There are a few places where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lack depth. Nickel cornerback certainly isn't one of them.
The Buccaneers have a wealth of players at the position. The incumbent starter is Christian Izien, who started after being an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2023, but he'll be challenged by Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith. Additionally, the team brought in Tavierre Thomas from the Houston Texans in free agency, and he's had a great camp so far.
ESPN agrees, as in a recent article, it named Tampa Bay's nickel corner position as the toughest battle in training camp. Here's what ESPN reporter Jenna Laine had to say about the competition:
"With Ben Bredeson now virtually a lock at the left guard position with Sua Opeta's ACL injury, the focus shifts to the starting nickelback competition. Third-round draft pick Tykee Smith has been lining up with the first-team defense and by all accounts should be the starter. But Tavierre Thomas has had three interceptions in six practices and they still have Christian Izien, the starter from last season."
It is indeed looking like Smith will be the starter. The Georgia Bulldog has very impressive football accumen and has the physical tools to match, and he'll look to use all of that to add to Tampa Bay's defense in 2024.
That being said, Tavierre Thomas has been excellent in camp, netting three interceptions so far, and Christian Izien's excellent pursuit skills have remained on display. While Smith may just win the competition as a rookie, fans can expect to see Izien and Thomas in the defense at some point with the skills they have shown so far in camp.
