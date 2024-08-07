Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With 49ers
One member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 draft class is heading to San Francisco.
Former Bucs running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is set to join the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday. Vaughn's last NFL stint was with the New England Patriots in 2023, though he only spent time on the practice squad. Vaughn signed a futures contract in 2024, but was released by the Patriots in May.
While it probably wasn't the roster movies that most were expecting to hear from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, it allows Vaughn to get another chance in the NFL. Now, he returns to the NFC to join the defending NFC Champions.
READ MORE: Bucs Rookie Tight End Says He's 'Loving This Whole NFL Thing'
Vaughn's Buccaneers career did not amount to much. In his career with Tampa Bay, he carried the football 103 times and ran for 384 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he caught 14 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, that touchdown coming in 2020 in the year the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.
Vaughn will get to reunite with his old team when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the San Francisco 49ers in Raymond James Stadium in Week 10, right before the Buccaneers go on their bye week.
READ MORE: Joe Burrow Expected to Play vs. Bucs in First Preseason Game
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs Defensive Tackle Comments on Offensive Line Newcomers
• Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Wide Receiver Signs With Baltimore Ravens
• Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024
• Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'