Buccaneers Scorned Again In Latest NFL Preseason Power Rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no strangers to being doubted. Being a "small market" team has its advantages, but it also has its downfalls, and one of those downfalls is that not enough of the national attention or spotlight shines on you.
Win a Super Bowl, cool, we'll doubt you can get close again. Bring back your inner core of star players after winning the division, cool, we'll still doubt you because a team in Atlanta has a new unproven head coach and got the biggest quarterback on the free agent market despite coming off an Achilles injury.
It's not easy being a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, but for those who have been doubted and carry a natural chip on their shoulder, Tampa Bay is just the place. After once again being doubted and cast away all offseason, one would think that some tides would turn as we headed towards the regular season.
Unfortunately, that is not the case, as NFL.com has the Buccaneers dropping a spot in their latest NFL Preseason Power Rankings, coming in at 20th.
Here's what writer Eric Edholm had to say about Tampa Bay:
"For a team that has made the playoffs in four straight seasons, Tampa sure doesn’t get a ton of respect — even from me, apparently. Last year's squad opened my eyes by season’s end, even if it backed into the playoffs in a way that was only possible in the lowly NFC South. The division has improved (I think), but let’s not get crazy here; it’s still eminently winnable for the Bucs, especially after they kept most of their core in place this offseason. I don’t know that has a ceiling vastly higher than what we saw from him last season, though a new offensive coordinator will keep the mystery up for a while. But if the offense can at least mimic what it did a year ago and the defense can defend the pass a little better, I don’t see why a fourth straight division title isn’t possible."
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With 49ers
At least this writer was able to call himself out on this one. It is tricky to gauge how the 2024 Bucs will perform under second-year QB Baker Mayfield. Still, he proved himself a year ago and returns a slew of weapons, an improved offensive line, and a new OC who is more creative and familiar with his operations.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers look to build upon their youth and veteran leadership. They struggled in areas last season but paid major attention to those deficits this offseason.
The NFC South is seemingly weak once again, but we will have to wait and see how the other teams look come the regular season before making any kind of real inferences on the direction of the team. For the time being however, the NFC South runs through Tampa Bay. The rest of the Bucs' schedule has difficult moments, but they can, and likely will, win a game or two that maybe they shouldn't have.
Ranking them this low seems odd, but at the end of the day, everyone is just projecting based on what they have seen this offseason and training camp. Once real games start getting played the true contenders will emerge, and for the 2024 Buccaneers, if they take care of business, could find themselves in a great position at the end of the season.
READ MORE: Bucs Rookie Edge Rusher Talks His Transition to the NFL
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With 49ers
• Bucs Rookie Edge Rusher Talks His Transition to the NFL
• Bucs Rookie Tight End Says He's 'Loving This Whole NFL Thing'
• Joe Burrow Expected to Play vs. Bucs in First Preseason Game