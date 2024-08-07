Bucs Rookie Tight End Says He's 'Loving This Whole NFL Thing'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a thing for drafting Washington Huskies, and that tradition continued this April.
With his last pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Buccaneers general manager went to his familiar Huskies talent pool and plucked tight end Devin Culp out of the Pacific Northwest and brought him to Tampa.
He was one of two Huskies drafted by Tampa Bay this offseason, and while his teammate in college receiver Jalen McMillan is expected to have a bigger role on their new pro team, Culp says he's enjoying his own NFL experience thus far as well.
"I'm loving this whole NFL thing," Culp says. "[The coaches are] trying to highlight each and every one of our strengths in our game. And, you know, obviously, my speed and athleticism [are some] of those things. So having those opportunities to be spread out wide and have some one-on-one matchups is really cool because it wasn't something I got to experience a lot in college."
In his senior season at Washington, Culp brought in 16 passes for 208 yards and caught two touchdowns. Those numbers were low in catches and yards, but a career-high in touchdowns.
As a sophomore and junior, Culp caught 20 or more passes in each season and had higher yardage outputs as well. He was part of a Huskies squad that made it all the way to the final game of the year, and while Culp may not have come out with high NFL grades, his motivation is top-shelf.
"I feel like it's the ultimate blessing and achievement," Culp said about making it to the NFL as he gets ready for his first preseason contest. "It's taken a lot of hard work, and although it's just a preseason game, it's still suiting up for an NFL game. So, you know, I'm super excited, and I'm super blessed."
In a lot of ways Culp has already won simply by being in the league, something many aspire to achieve and never get to experience.
Still, there's more winning that can be had, and the opportunity to get some of it isn't going to pass this rookie up without a fight.
And we're sure if he gets to taste NFL victory on Saturday — even preseason victory — it'll be just one more item on the list of things Culp is loving about being a professional football player.
