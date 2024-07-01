NFC South Ranks Worst Division For Quarterback Play Across NFL
The NFC South's four quarterbacks are not highly regarded in the NFL. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield included, the NFC South's quarterbacks ranked dead last across the eight divisions in the NFL.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranked each conference based on quarterback play, with the AFC North taking the reigns as the top team, followed by the NFC West. Despite the Atlanta Falcons' acquiring Kirk Cousins, the division is still the bottom-ranked for quarterback play.
"The NFC South has been down a bit, with the Buccaneers extending their divisional reign by going 9-8 and 8-9 over the past two seasons, but the QB names don't look horrible on the surface," Edholm wrote.
Winning single-digit games in two straight seasons yet winning the division title is proof of where the division stands.
"Granted, Young had a rough rookie season, and as solid as Carr and Mayfield were statistically, they'll always have their share of doubters," Edholm continued. "Plenty of haters even scowled at the Falcons for dishing out $45 million per year (and $100 million in guarantees) for Cousins, who is coming off an Achilles injury. But you can't say that there aren't capable (or potentially capable) quarterbacks here."
Mayfield had a career year, leading the Buccaneers to not only a division title victory but a dominant playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, there is no star name that pops off the wall looking at the list, but Mayfield had a career season in his first year in the division and could look even better next season with some stability and continuity.
"Mayfield loses Dave Canales to the Panthers, which surely will help Young. But can Mayfield break out of his good-season/bad-season career track? 2023 was arguably his most well-rounded NFL campaign, and the Bucs bring everyone back," Edholm continued.
This could be a defining season for the quarterbacks in the NFC South, as both Mayfield and Carr can build off strong seasons, Cousins can prove doubters wrong in Atlanta and Young has breakout potential with Carolina.
