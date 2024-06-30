CBS Sports Tabs Buccaneers Running Back To Be Productive Among Rookie RBs in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled a lot of needs in the NFL Draft. And while Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving wasn't exactly addressing a need when he was picked in the third round, he could still be a big factor in this Tampa Bay offense.
Irving will be set to take snaps behind Buccaneers starting running back Rachaad White, but he could still end up being productive in 2024. CBS Sports recently made list of five rookie running backs it could see being the most productive in 2024, and Irving made the list, coming in at No. 3.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Reveals One Regret From Playing Career
Here's a little of what CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso had to say about Irving:
"Not only was Irving easily one of the most purely elusive runners in the 2024 class, he was a major stat compiler as a receiver with 87 receptions for 712 yards and five scores through the air in his final two seasons with the Ducks. So he can't jump very high and is a tick smaller than teams have traditionally wanted their backs. Fine. But Irving is nearly impossible to corral in space and, similar to White in 2023 when he caught 64 passes, the rookie can be a useful pass-catch element in Tampa Bay."
Irving didn't have the smoothest combine, but as Trapasso notes, he plays a similar game to Rachaad White. He's strong in open space, but whereas White can be very elusive when meeting defenders there, Irving has been a stalwart, being able to break tackles in college and pick up extra yards. Whether or not he'll be able to do this at the professional level remains to be seen, but he could still be a valuable piece to Tampa Bay's offense.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• WATCH: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Connects With Former OU Teammate Sterling Shepard
• CBS Sports Ranks Buccaneers Star Wideout Among NFL's Best For 2024
• ESPN Lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Biggest Strength, Weakness on Roster
• Buccaneers' 2024 First-Round Pick Projected to All-Rookie Team by NFL.com