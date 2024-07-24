5 Key Takeaways From Day 1 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
It's the first day of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there's plenty to talk about.
The team reported to the facility Tuesday, but took the field Wednesday for the first day of action. With that, all 32 NFL teams have reported and the NFL season is a little over a month away from kicking off.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Defensive line brings the pressure
There was plenty of pressure in the backfield on Wednesday to start off camp. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby and Chris Braswell all got some would-be sacks, and there was also a nice sequence where William Gholston and C.J. Brewer got a would-be sack on John Wolford when the pocket collapsed inward.
We're obviously still in shorts and t-shirts as opposed to being in pads, but linebacker K.J. Britt mentioned that the whole team got faster over the offseason, and it certainly looks like it when it comes to the offensive line.
Mike Evans still has it
Obviously. But he really showed it on Wednesday.
Evans had two good catches on Wednesday, with one coming off a high-point Baker Mayfield ball (that probably would have resulted in a sack from Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in a real game) and another coming on a sideline catch that Mayfield delivered wonderfully.
Evans remains a staple of this offense, and if offensive coordinator Liam Coen's comments this offseason are any indication, he'll be seeing the football come his way plenty during the regular season.
Tristan Wirfs fully participates
The assumption was that offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was to "hold-in" — showing up, but not participating. That wasn't the case.
Wirfs was a full participant on the day, both in individual drills with the rest of the offensive line and in team drills. Todd Bowles and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. both mentioned how much Wirfs loves football, and it seems as if he's willing to stay with the team as he seeks a new contract during his fifth-year option.
Whether or not he decides to play in pads remains to be seen. For now, he's here and ready to play football.
READ MORE: Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Participates at Training Camp Amid Contract Negotiations
Randy Gregory does not participate
Every coin has two sides, doesn't it?
Outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who the team signed in April, is not here. He hasn't actually shown up at any point in the offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's led to some not-so-nice comments from Todd Bowles. The longer he stays out, the better chance he has of getting cut, and it certainly looks to be heading that way.
Everyone is in great shape
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed up to camp ready to play, and that includes with how they've treated their bodies this offseason.
K.J. Britt mentions that the defense has "gotten leaner", and that certainly contributes to how much faster they look. Additionally, Todd Bowles said that Mike Evans is in the best shape he's been in five or six years, and Baker Mayfield also looks noticeably slimmed down. Combine all that all the Vita Vea talk of his new playing weight, and it truly is "best shape of his life" season in Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Speaks on OLB Randy Gregory's Training Camp Absence
