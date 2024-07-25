5 Key Takeaways From Day 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
Training camp is underway, and as always, there was plenty to talk about on Day 2 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay's elder statesmen look good as always, but today, the younger crowd stood out. The team is getting used to Liam Coen's offense and Todd Bowles' defense looks fast as ever.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Believe the Jalen McMillan hype
It feels like we've sung praises of Jalen McMillan over and over again. And the reason we do it is because, so far, he's just been that good.
McMillan had an excellent catch in the back corner of the endzone today on Christian Izien, who he mossed to make the grab. As if that wasn't enough, McMillan also ended the first team's two-minute drill period by coming up with the touchdown grab with just four seconds left.
It's looking like it'll be increasingly harder to keep McMillan off the field as he continues to dazzle in camp.
Snap woes continue in Day 2...
Graham Barton has looked impressive throughout the offseason, even though it;s tough to really gauge a player in shorts and shirts. That being said, it seems as if there are just a few little things to clean up here and there.
Barton and Kyle Trask had a bobbled snap on Day 1, and today, Barton and Baker Mayfield had one as well. It's hard to explicitly tell who is at fault when these things occur, but it's happened two days in a row now — and it's something Todd Bowles isn't going to want to happen too much going forward.
That being said, Barton and company may be feeling a little heat from the defensive side of the ball.
...But so does defensive pressure
Defensive pressure was a big on Day 1, but it looked just as strong on Day 2.
Yaya Diaby was a big highlight, getting numerous pressures and a would-be sack. Additionally, Markees Watts looked really strong, too, looking extremely quick with great bend, and rookie Chris Braswell had his own pressures as well.
If the outside linebackers can transition this to the regular season, opposing offensive lines could be in some trouble.
Zyon McCollum shines
The defensive MVP, though, was Zyon McCollum, who had himself a day.
McCollum had two back-to-back pass breakups on Mike Evans, a fellow native of Galveston, Texas. He looked really good around the ball and had another pass breakup later in the day, too which could show some big improvement in his first year as a starter. If he keeps it up, the Buccaneers will be fine at cornerback.
Sterling Shepard grabs two touchdowns
Sterling Shepard is getting the hang of things.
He had two touchdown grabs in training camp on Day 2, both of them coming during 7v7 redzone work. That may not sound all that impressive, but he was able to find some nice lanes and get open for the score. Shepard is looking to simply make the team at the moment, but he has a good shot if he can keep making himself useful like this.
