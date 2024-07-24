Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Send Inspiring Message to Team: 'Got To Be The Super Bowl'
The NFL is back. Players are hitting the gridiron as training camps take place across the league. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp soon to begin, head coach Todd Bowles delivered a speech to the entire team to inspire before a long season kicks off.
For Bowles, the message was simple and he delivered it to the team straight. Winning the division isn't enough — the team needs to be focused on winning the big game.
"The expectation for us shouldn't be just the division. It's got to be the Super Bowl," Bowles said in the speech.
An NFC South title would mark the fourth straight for Tampa Bay, though it won't be as impressive anymore. In 2020, when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, the 12-4 New Orleans Saints won the division. A Tom Brady-led Buccaneers team went 8-9, winning the division in 2022. Last season, the Buccaneers posted a 9-8 record to win the division.
Winning the NFC South isn't impressive for Tampa Bay nowadays — it's the expectation. Until the rest of the division takes a step forward, the Buccaneers have to shoot higher and aim for more collectively. With Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. each returning to the franchise this offseason, the Buccaneers have a core that should be able to win a fourth straight division title.
Now, the Buccaneers must find out how to roll out a consistent offense under first-year coordinator Liam Coen with Dave Canales taking over as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Their defense will likely anchor the team with a Mayfield-led offense looking to find consistency this season.
Bowles has yet to post a double-digit win season as the head coach of the Buccaneers, but he seems to be taking the right mindset into his third year as the team's leader. The culture will be strong for Tampa Bay, and translating that to success on the football field will be crucial for Bowles and the rest of the coaching staff.
