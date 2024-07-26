Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Provides Update on Tristan Wirfs' Contract Extension
Agents love public statements of adoration for their clients, and the same goes when that client is All-Pro Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Wirfs is set to play this season on his fifth-year option, something he made evident by not only reporting to Buccaneers training camp this week, but also practicing.
In an era where so many players opt to protect themselves from potential injury, Wirfs is out there getting ready for the season. He's undoubtedly having faith because he's taken such good care of Tampa Bay, and he expects it will take care of him in return.
“Tristan is one of our favorite players of all time here,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said during a recent appearance on WDAE 95.3 FM. “He’s such an unselfish guy as well, out here practicing like he has been. It’s not surprising given the unselfishness he has as well and not wanting to let his teammates down or his quarterback down. We’re continuing to work hard on both ends. We have really good communication.
“I can promise you this – Tristan is going to be playing for the Bucs this year. He’s going to be playing for the Bucs in the distant future. I think we’re going to get (something) done at some point. I just can’t say when, but we’ll get something done. I’m optimistic that hopefully it will be soon.”
That's music to Wirfs' ears, surely. And of course to his agent.
After witnessing the accident in training camp that cost center Ryan Jensen the rest of his promising career, nobody would blame Wirfs for choosing to take mental reps at training camp over risking the same fate.
His dedication to the team is overriding that risk, however, and it's good to hear Licht not only acknowledging it publicly. Making a definitive statement like this one that NFL general managers aren't known for is a giant step in the right direction, and we hope that news will be followed by contract details in the near future.
