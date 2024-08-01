Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Escapes Serious Injury After MRI
Buccaneers fans breathed a sigh of relief when Tristan Wirfs was finally locked up ahead of Day 7 of training camp, and now, they can do so again after one of their star players avoided a serious injury.
Bucs edge rusher and outside linebacker Yaya Diaby went down in practice on Thursday after defensive lineman Vita Vea rolled up his ankle, and it didn't look good as he was taken off on a cart. Later prognosis, however, revealed that he did not appear to tear his Achilles and that his x-ray came back negative, and now, an MRI revealed that he likely has escaped serious long-term injury per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud:
It's unknown exactly what injury Diaby suffered. There's a possibility that it's an ankle sprain of some sort, since the X-ray and MRI came back negative — ankle sprains are worse than low ankle sprains, taking six weeks or longer to recover. Thankfully, Diaby has plenty of time, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't face off against the Washington Commanders for Week 1 for about six weeks or so, so he could come back before that time to make Week 1. And even if he doesn't, the Buccaneers will be very happy with that outcome.
In the meantime, the Bucs will lean on Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Chris Braswell, Anthony Nelson and Markees Watts, among others, while Diaby recovers from his injury.
