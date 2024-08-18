Bucs’ Todd Bowles Drops the Truth Bomb on Randy Gregory’s Release
The mysterious Randy Gregory situation has officially come to a close. Unfortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it ended before it even began.
The Buccaneers signed the veteran pass rusher back in April, in a move that was intended to provide the team with some quality experience and depth to a position group that needed reinforcements. But as the offseason churned along, Randy Gregory was nowhere to be seen or heard from. He didn't report to OTA's, minicamp, or training camp.
To make matters worse, it appears as though Gregory's camp provided no communication to the Buccaneers regarding his unexcused absence.
This week, the Buccaneers made the decision to release Gregory from the team.
On Sunday Todd Bowles briefly addressed the situation to the media. In doing so, the Bucs' head coach revealed that he never did end up receiving an explanation for Gregory's absence, before stating, "You can't miss what you don't have."
It was a disappointing turn of events for the Buccaneers, who surely signed the veteran pass rusher with the intention of using him this season. Not to mention, the Bucs front office prides themselves on building their roster with high character professionals. Although Randy Gregory likely would have provided some valuable snaps coming off the edge, he somehow managed to be more of a headache than a help to his new head coach, without ever stepping foot in the building.
I think it's pretty clear that at this point, Todd Bowles is looking forward not back, while hoping this is the last comment he'll ever need to provide regarding Randy Gregory as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
