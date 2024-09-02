Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Visiting Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their opening game of the 2024 season against the visiting Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and that game is set to kick off in less than a week, but the news today is of a former Buccaneers' Super Bowl champion looking to find his next home.
Former fourth-overall pick and Super Bowl LV champion Leonard Fournette is looking to get back into the league after seeing hardly any game action in 2023 with the Buffalo Bills. According to sources and reported by Adam Schefter, 'Playoff Lenny' is set to visit with the Indianapolis Colts today with the hopes of latching on to help them in their running back room.
As mentioned, Fournette only saw action in two games for the Bills last season and hasn't seen any tremendous work since his last season in Tampa Bay in 2022, where he eventually saw his workload cut into by rookie Rachaad White.
The emergence of Fournette for the Colts isn't a surprising one, as they are in great need of help and depth at the position. If the Colts want to shore up the room, adding a veteran for cheap like Fournette would be a good way to do so.
It is unclear how much Fournette still has in his tank, but it is extremely obvious that the Colts need some direction in their RB room in case veteran star Jonathan Taylor were to go down and miss time with an injury.
