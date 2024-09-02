Bucs Gameday

Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Visiting Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette is hoping to find a new home.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their opening game of the 2024 season against the visiting Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and that game is set to kick off in less than a week, but the news today is of a former Buccaneers' Super Bowl champion looking to find his next home.

Former fourth-overall pick and Super Bowl LV champion Leonard Fournette is looking to get back into the league after seeing hardly any game action in 2023 with the Buffalo Bills. According to sources and reported by Adam Schefter, 'Playoff Lenny' is set to visit with the Indianapolis Colts today with the hopes of latching on to help them in their running back room.

As mentioned, Fournette only saw action in two games for the Bills last season and hasn't seen any tremendous work since his last season in Tampa Bay in 2022, where he eventually saw his workload cut into by rookie Rachaad White.

The emergence of Fournette for the Colts isn't a surprising one, as they are in great need of help and depth at the position. If the Colts want to shore up the room, adding a veteran for cheap like Fournette would be a good way to do so.

It is unclear how much Fournette still has in his tank, but it is extremely obvious that the Colts need some direction in their RB room in case veteran star Jonathan Taylor were to go down and miss time with an injury.

Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

