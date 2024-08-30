Bucs Gameday

PFF Predicts Buccaneers 2024 NFC South Fate

Will the Buccaneers be triumphant in the NFC South?

Caleb Skinner

Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
This whole offseason, the talk about the NFC South has been focused on the Atlanta Falcons and their acquisition of Kirk Cousins in free agency to pair with their recently hired head coach Raheem Morris. Hardly anyone was giving any other team in the division any chance of making it out and reaching the playoffs, and that still continues this close to the season.

Despite doing everything in their power to continue their success, the Buccaneers have and continue to be doubted before the start of the regular season even after final cuts were made by teams to get to their 53-man roster limit.

The most recent disrespect comes from Pro Football Focus, where almost every analyst predicted the Atlanta Falcons to win the NFC South outside of Tampa native Trevor Sikkema who, shockingly, chose the Buccaneers as the team to come out of the division.

Most people who pay attention to the NFL, and the NFC South in general, typically have either the Falcons or Buccaneers running away with the division with the Panthers and Saints on the outside of the "contenders" bubble.

It's hard to split hairs, and it's even harder to dismiss the fact that Atlanta absolutely improved this offseason — especially at the quarterback position. Nonetheless, the difference here is that the Buccaneers have a bit more continuity with one another despite some new pieces and a new offensive coordinator while the Falcons are starting from scratch with a new staff and scheme.

I would rather place my money on the Buccaneers to win the division, as you know what you are getting with them, but Atlanta is enticing in their own right as we have yet to see exactly what they will look like with their facelift.

