How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins: Kickoff Time, TV Channel & Odds

All your Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins game day needs.

Caleb Skinner

Aug 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) directs the line against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) directs the line against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off their final preseason game of the 2024 season this Friday night as they host the visiting Miami Dolphins in Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs' backups looked strong in their first preseason game against the Bengals, but last week things were a bit lackluster as the team only mustered a single score while allowing the Jaguars to score 20 points. The starters are set to see their first action of the preseason in this matchup, although head coach Todd Bowles wouldn't commit to how much time they would see.

Much of the attention will be paid to how the starters look, but once they are out of the game it will be important for the guys on the fringe of making the team to take advantage of their last opportunity.

Kickoff Time

Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Friday, August 23rd, 7:30 PM EST

TV & Streaming Options

WFLA - Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Orlando (WESH), Gainesville (WOGX), Pensacola (WKRG), Panama City (WMBB), West Palm (WPBF) and Ft. Myers (WINK)

Preseason games are accessible locally on Buccaneers.com and the Buccaneers app.

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3
Over/Under: 37.5

Caleb Skinner

